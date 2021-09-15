QUINCY — The Arkansas man wanted in connection with the reported kidnapping of a Quincy woman has been arrested in Kentucky.
Mario A. Mason, 40, of Turrell, Ark., was arrested Tuesday in Marshall County, Ky.
The Quincy Police Department said that detectives with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department learned that a vehicle reported stolen from Quincy that had been used during in the alleged kidnapping was found in the county.
Police said the vehicle fled from sheriff’s deputies and Benton police officers through rural Marshall County. The driver reportedly parked the vehicle in a subdivision and fled on foot in a wooded areas.
Mason was found and arrested after a several-hour search.
Police said Mason faces multiple charges in Kentucky but will be brought to Adams County where he faces an outstanding warrant for kidnapping. Bond on the warrant was set at $300,000, and Mason could additional charges.
A warrant was issued for Mason after the reported kidnapping of Tabitaha Campbell on July 20. She was found two days later in Marked Tree, Ark.
Assisting in the arrest of Mason was the Marshall County Fire Rescue Squad, the Calloway County Fire Department, the Ledbetter Fire Department, the Kentucky State Police, the Marshall County Constable 2 and Marshall County EMS.