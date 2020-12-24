QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man has been set for trial.
Court records show the case of Carlos Williams was placed on the March jury trial docket during a status hearing Wednesday.
Williams, 56, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith.
He is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse as he appeared in unrelated cases.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. He will return to court Feb. 17 for a status hearing.