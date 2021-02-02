QUINCY — The trial of a Quincy teenager charged in a 2019 shooting death is set to start May 10.
Roger Parker Jr.'s jury trial was set on the jury docket during a brief hearing Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
The case previously had been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parker, 17, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the Sept. 26, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Darrell Kelley Jr. He is being charged as an adult.
Quincy Police responded about 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Sycamore, where a man who was later identified as Kelley was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Kelley was taken to Blessing Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Parker turned himself in the next day at the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.
Parker and Kelley reportedly were arguing right before the shooting.
A pre-trial hearing in the case is set for April 16.
Parker continues to be held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center on $5 million bond.