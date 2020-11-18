STAFF REPORT
CHICAGO — Chicago radio station WBEZ is reporting that federal prosecutors have charged four former ComEd executives and lobbyists.
WBEZ is reporting those charged in federal court in Chicago include former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and retired lobbyist Michael McClain of Quincy.
McClain has long been a close confidant of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
Others charged, according to WBEZ, were ComEd executive John Hooker and lobbyist Jay Doherty. WBEZ is reporting that all four face charges of bribery conspiracy, bribery and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.
Madigan has not been charged with a crime and has staunchly denied any wrongdoing, WBEZ reports.