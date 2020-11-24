QUINCY — A Mendon man faces up to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, but is eligible for probation, after pleading guilty in a liquor store robbery in February.
Austin L. Crepps, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of theft on Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court in the Feb. 21 robbery of the Liquor Booth, 1500 N. 12th. As part of his plea, a more severe charge of robbery was dismissed.
If the case proceeded to trial, Adams County First Assistant State’s Attorney Todd Eyler said that Quincy Police officers would testify that they were called to the store on a reported robbery, and upon arrival an employee told them a man wearing a face mask and gloves approached her with a bag and said “give me the money and you won’t get hurt.”
Eyler said the owner of the store provided police surveillance footage confirming the employee’s account.
With the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, Crepps was arrested a short time later in an alley between Sixth, Seventh, Chestnut and Lind streets. Items connected to the robbery were found in his vehicle, a maroon 1992 Honda.
Eyler said Crepps gave a statement to police, admitting to robbing the store and told officers where they could find the money.
Crepps will return to court Jan 22 for sentencing.
He remains free after previously posting $1,000 bond.