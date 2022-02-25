QUINCY — The mental fitness of the Springfield man arrested in connection with a November 2021 carjacking and home invasion in Adams County will be reviewed.
Court records show that Bradley S. Yohn’s attorney, Public Defender John Citro, raised a question of fitness Friday during a pre-trial hearing in Adams County Circuit Court.
Judge Frank McCartney ordered Yohn to be evaluated by psychologist Frank Froman and removed the case from the March jury trial docket. Yohn will return to court March 22.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary in the Nov. 9 incident, where Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home. Yohn allegedly had a knife.
Yohn also faces one count of vehicular hijacking in an Oct. 31 incident, as well as two counts of theft, one count of residential burglary and one count of sexual abuse from an Oct. 15 incident.
Karen D. Blackledge, 33, of Quincy who faces identical charges in the Nov. 9 incident, waived her right to a jury trial during a hearing Friday. She is set to return to court March for a status hearing.
She is accused of assisting Yohn.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, told The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner at WGEM, that there is no negotiated plea agreement at this time, and that Blackledge could seek a bench trial.
Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond. Blackledge is being held on $5 million bond.