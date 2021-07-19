HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Mexico man faces a drug charge after the Hannibal Special Response Team executed a search warrant Friday in the 1800 block of Chestnut.
The warrant was a result of the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad’s investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine. During the search, a substantial amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine was located.
Jordan M. Dorsey, 32, of Mexico, was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for distribution of a controlled substance and a municipal warrant. On Saturday, a warrant was issued in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Dorsey with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He posted bond set at $50,000 cash or surety.
In addition, a stolen firearm from the St. Louis area was recovered during the search of a vehicle. Additional subjects may be charged as the investigation continues into the weapon.
The Hannibal Police Department was assisted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in the investigation.