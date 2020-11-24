PLEASANT HILL, Ill — A Missouri man was arrested Monday on multiple warrants after a search warrant was served at a Pleasant Hill home.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said that Brandon M. Fox, 41, of Piedmont, Mo., was arrested on a Pike County warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked; as well as new charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a Wayne County, Mo., warrant for probation violation and a Pike County warrant for failure to appear for a payment review.
Sheriff’s deputies and the Pleasant Hill Police Department made the arrest after a search in the 200 block of West Howard.
Fox was taken to the Pike County Jail.