QUINCY — A Missouri man has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a reported kidnapping in Quincy.
Robert W. Missen, 41, of Alexandria, Mo., was arrested Friday in Missouri on charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
The Quincy Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 block of North Eighth for a report of a couple men fighting. After receiving the call, officers were called to a related suspicious vehicle near Third and Broadway.
While responding to the second call, police said a person left the suspected vehicle and was picked up by a passerby. The person was later taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries.
A warrant for Missen was issued Thursday, and he was arrested by Missouri law enforcement officers. His bail was set at $350,000.
Police said the incident appears to be isolated between people familiar with each other and there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers 217-228-4474.