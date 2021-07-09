QUINCY — An Alexandria, Mo., man was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in the December kidnapping of a man in Quincy.
Robert W. Missen III faced up to 10 years in prison when he was sentenced on one count of kidnapping Friday in Adams County Circuit Court. He was eligible for probation.
He entered a guilty plea in May.
Missen, 41, was arrested Jan. 1 in Missouri.
At the time of his arrest, the Quincy Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 block of North Eighth for a report of a couple of men fighting. The man kidnapped by Missen was placed in the trunk of a car. After receiving the call, officers were called to a related suspicious vehicle near Third and Broadway, and while responding to that call, the victim was able to escape from the trunk.
The victim was later taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious but nonlife-threatening injuries
As part Missen’s plea, a more severe charge of aggravated kidnapping was dropped, as well as charges of aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
He received credit for 183 days served in the Adams County Jail where he has been held since his arrest.
Also charged in connection with the kidnapping was Daniel Lee Cluney, 35, of Wyaconda, Mo., who was arrested in March. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, kidnapping, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.
His case is set on the August jury trial docket.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $350,000 bond.