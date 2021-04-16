QUINCY — An additional $5,000 was provided to assist the defense of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant.
Court records show on Friday that Judge Robert Adrian approved the motion from Travis J. Wiley for the funds, which will be used to have a forensic pathologist testify at the future trial and review a report from the Adams County state’s attorney’s office.
Adrian previously approved $7,150 to have Dr. Jane Turner to assist the defense and review the findings in the case.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant girl who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested June 20, 2018, after a six-month investigation.
He will return to court May 12 for a status hearing.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.