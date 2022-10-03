QUINCY — A motion seeking a new judge in Bradley S. Yohn's was denied Monday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Yohn who is representing himself claimed Judge Roger Thomson was prejudicial against him and could not fairly preside over the case.
Yohn, 35, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
His case is on the November jury trial docket.
Yohn is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
Yohn claimed that when the case was set for trial on June 21 that he wasn't given notice about two prosecution witness and received no information in the discovery of the case. He argued that Thomson wouldn't grant him a continuance and allow him to represent himself.
Yohn also claimed that Thomson was prejudiced against him after he made a "derogatory comment" at the judge as he was escorted out of the courthouse. At a later hearing, Thomson said he didn't hear any remarks from Yohn.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, rebutted Yohn's claims saying the motion was a "complete and utter work of fiction."
He pointed out that the witness information was included in the discovery.
"What it comes down to is he didn't get what he wanted from Judge Thomson, and he is throwing a temper tantrum," Jones said.
Claiming the court transcript could be manipulated at one point, Yohn claimed that he would accept "100 years" if he could hear the audio from previous hearings.
Judge Holly Henze presided over the hearing after Yohn objected to Judge Amy Lannerd initially hearing arguments.
"Just because a judge denies a motion, it doesn't automatically mean the judge is prejudicial against you," Henze told Yohn.
She also told Yohn that judges are "pretty thick-skinned" and have been called a lot of names.
Yohn is set to return to court Oct. 12 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.
