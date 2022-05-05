QUINCY — A motion to bar some testimony related to shaken baby syndrome in the upcoming trial of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant was denied.
Travis J. Wiley sought to bar references to retinal hemorrhaging relating to abusive head trauma.
Wiley, 34, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the Jan. 22, 2018, death of an infant he is accused of shaking.
However, Judge Michael Atterberry denied the motion during a hearing Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.
As an alternate, Wiley’s attorney, Ryan Parker, also suggested a Frye hearing to determine whether the method by which evidence was obtained was generally accepted by experts of a particular field.
Parker argued that evidence and testimony related to retinal hemorrhaging in connection with abusive head trauma or shaken baby syndrome was not supported by science.
In response, Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck said that Parker can bring up those points during cross-examination of the two pathologists prosecutors are expected to call.
She also noted that the cause of death determination was not based just on retinal hemorrhaging but with multiple other injuries to the child.
Atterberry told Parker that he could raise the issue again if there is unexpected testimony during the trial, which is scheduled to start July 18.
A final pre-trial hearing was set for June 28.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.