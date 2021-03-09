SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — One of three prison guards at the Western Illinois Correctional Center charged in connection with the 2018 beating death of an inmate has pleaded guilty.
Willie Hedden pleaded guilty via video conference Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct during a hearing in U.S. District Court.
Hedden, 42, along with Todd Sheffler, 52, of Mendon and Alex Banta, 29, of Quincy, were charged in December 2019 in connection with the May 2018, assault of inmate, Larry Earvin, who died the following month.
At the time of the assault, Sheffler was a lieutenant, Hedden a sergeant and Banta a correctional officer.
Earvin, 65, who would have been eligible for parole in September, was being moved between two housing units in the correctional facility when the assault took place.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass said Earvin was restrained at the time with his hands behind his back and did not pose a threat to the guards. He added that Earvin suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured colon and other injuries.
The three reportedly filed false incident reports with the prison and failed to disclose the assault, and that Hedden and Banta used identical “false language” in their reports. All three denied knowing anything about an assault when interviewed by Illinois State Police investigators.
Bass also said that Hedden persuaded a friend to delete a text message he sent regarding his involvement in the assault.
A range of penalties that Hedden could receive from the plea was not provided during the hearing, but a possible sentence for conspiracy to deprive civil rights and deprivation of civil rights could include life in prison. Hedden faces up to 20 years in prison for the conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
As part of the plea agreement, Hedden agreed to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Sentencing was set for July 21.
Both Sheffler and Banta appeared in court following the plea. Their trial was set for June 28. The trial could last two weeks.