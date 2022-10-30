QUINCY — Law enforcement responded to multiple reports of shots fired Saturday in Quincy.
The Quincy Police Department said officers, along with the Adams County Sheriff's Department and the Illinois State Police, responded to a report of a shooting at 6:29 p.m. in the area of North 10th and Chestnut.
A 30-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
At 7:19 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired in the 800 block of North Fifth, and as officers were on scene, they heard three shots fired at 8:36 p.m. It was determined the shots were fired in the 900 block of North 11th.
Police said they do not believe the shootings are random based on the investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470. Information may be provided anonymously by calling Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or online at quincycrimestoppers.com. Anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.