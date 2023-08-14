PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A former Pleasant Hill man was arrested for seven counts of unlawful possession of child pornography.
James B. Knight, 57, of Elko, Nev. was arrested July 19.
The investigation began January 27, 2021 when authorities were notified of Knight being in possession of child pornography. Law enforcement authorities recovered 47 images of child pornography.
Knight moved from Pleasant Hill in the summer of 2019, but officials continued the case and issued a warrant for his arrest.
Knight was extradited from Nevada to Illinois and remains lodged in the Pike County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The case was investigated by the Pike County Sheriff's Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department.
