QUINCY — The Quincy woman charged in connection with the 2020 crash that killed four people including three children, faces a new charge.
Prosecutors filed one count of aggravated driving under the influence against Natasha L. McBride Tuesday.
McBride appeared briefly Wednesday where a hearing was scheduled for Friday on a prosecution motion to extend the discovery deadline.
The charging document alleges that McBride was under the influence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at the time of the crash. THC is the active chemical in cannabis
The additional charges is a Class 2 felony, and if convicted, McBride would face a sentencing range of six to 28 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
She also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
McBride has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her attorneys indicated that they could seek a insanity defense.
She allegedly ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed causing the crash.
In the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.