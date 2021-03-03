QUINCY — A new attorney entered his appearance in the case of a Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another man.
Public Defender John Citro appeared with Carlos Williams during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Williams, 56, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith.
He is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse.
Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt had represented Williams, but the case was referred for reassignment after Pratt discovered a potential conflict of interest in the case.
Williams will return to court April 7 to allow Citro time to review the case.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.