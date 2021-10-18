QUINCY — The case of a Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant has been removed from the jury trial docket.
Travis J. Wiley was set to be tried next week in the infant girl's death, but an order filed Monday shows the case was continued. He is set to return to court Wednesday for a status hearing.
Wiley, 33, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in the Jan. 22, 2018, death of the infant who is only identified in court records by her initials.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.