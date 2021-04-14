QUINCY — The owner of the Barn nightclub has been charged with one count of aggravated battery in connection with the reported assault of a Quincy University student earlier this month.
The Adams County state's attorney's office announced the charge Wednesday afternoon against Steven W. Homan, 47, in the April 4 incident. Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony.
The charging document alleges Homan placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds.
Evans, a 19-year-old freshman from Joliet who is a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, described the incident to Chicago area media last week at a Joliet church with her family and their attorney at her side.
Evans said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
In a statement, the state's attorney's office said it learned of the incident at the nightclub at 711 S. Front and worked extensively with the Quincy Police Department, including reviewing all available surveillance tapes, reviewing police body camera footage and identifying and interviewing witnesses.
The office also said it consulted with Evans and her attorney.
"Our staff attended the recent meeting of the Human Rights Commission and listened to everything that was expressed," the office said. "We have also read many comments and opinions on social media about this case.
"It is important to remind everyone that rumors and speculation circulating in the community and on social media are, at best, incomplete, and are often incorrect, false and misleading. This case will be tried in a court of law, not in the court of public opinion."
Homan's counsel, St. Louis attorney Scott Rosenblum said Homan will plead not guilty to the charges.
"I feel confident once the evidence is looked at fairly and impartially, there will be a determination of not guilty," Rosenblum said.
The Quincy Police Department said Wednesday a separate administrative investigation to look into any possible liquor license violations continues. Once complete, the case will be sent to Mayor Kyle Moore, who also serves as the city's liquor commissioner, for review and consideration of action against the bar's liquor license.