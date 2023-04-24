PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A report of a student with a handgun at an junior high dance on Friday was unfounded.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said it and the Pleasant Hill Police Department were called at 7:14 p.m. Friday to the Pleasant Hill Elementary School on Friday on the report.
Chief Deputy Zack Orr met with school officials who had already locked down the portion of the school where the dance was taking place.
Officials gathered information and determined the identity of the juvenile. Witnesses reported the juvenile was wearing a backpack which contained a handgun. It was determined the juvenile already left the school property.
Orr found the juvenile who cooperated with officials and provided a CO2 gun.
The Sheriff's Department said the juvenile never entered a school building and no threats were made.
Orr commended the school district and law enforcement’s response to the incident. He also praised the students who immediately reported their concerns to the school staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.