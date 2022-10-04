QUINCY — The Quincy man accused of taking more than 200 videos of people in a locker room or restroom without their knowledge has pleaded not guilty.
Court records show John R. Rokusek entered the plea to nine counts of unauthorized videotaping Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court. The case was placed on the January 2023 jury trial docket.
Rokusek was arrested Nov. 4, 2021, after he reportedly took video recordings of people without their consent in a restroom, locker room or changing room between Nov. 16, 2020, and the day of his arrest.
The images were reportedly taken at 519 S. 18th where his marketing agency operated.
Rokusek remains free on bond after posting $10,000. He will return to court Dec. 13 for a status hearing.