QUINCY — The trial of the Quincy man charged in the 2018 death of an infant remains on schedule for Nov. 13.
Travis J. Wiley appeared Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court for a status hearing where both special prosecutor Jon Barnard and Wiley's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, said they were on track for the trial.
Judge Michael Atterberry set an Oct. 2 deadline for discovery and motions that might need to be filed.
Wiley, 35, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery in connection with the infant's death.
He is accused of shaking the infant on Jan. 20, 2018, and she died two days later at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Wiley was arrested six months later.
Wiley is set to return to court Oct. 27 for pre-trial hearing.
He remains in the Adams County Jail on $1 million bond.