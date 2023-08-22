QUINCY — A November jury trial has been set for the Quincy man facing multiple sex abuse charges.
Court records show that Isaiah W. Mikkelson's trial is scheduled for Nov. 6.
Mikkelson, 22, faces, two counts of child pornography, one count of criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
He was arrested March 7 following a Quincy Police Department investigation that started in January when a report of a child being sexually abused by a youth director/pastor at Hope Lutheran Church in Quincy was received.
During the investigation, multiple children interviewed by the Child Advocacy Center alleged abuse by Mikkelson and that the abuse occurred at the church.
Status hearings were set for Sept. 26 and Oct. 17, as well as a final pretrial hearing on Oct. 27.
Mikkelson remains free on bond after posting $25,000.