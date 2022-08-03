QUINCY — A November trial has been set for the Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion.
Bradley S. Yohn appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where a docket was selected.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 3:21 pm
Yohn was subdued in court and outside of saying he wished the case could be placed on the October, he remained quiet.
He also apologized to Judge Roger Thomson for an outburst during his last appearance.
Yohn, 34, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Schmitt died the following month but the Adams County state’s attorney’s office declined to file additional charges following an investigation to determine if the incident contributed to her death.
He is set to return to court Oct. 12 for a status hearing.
Yohn continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $15 million bond.
