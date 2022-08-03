080422-qhw-yohn

Bradley Yohn sits in court Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in the Adams County Courthouse. His trial was set for November.

 Pool Photo/David Adam, MRN

QUINCY — A November trial has been set for the Springfield man charged in a 2021 carjacking and home invasion.

Bradley S. Yohn appeared briefly Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court where a docket was selected.