QUINCY — A Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man is set to be tried this fall
Court records show the case of Carlos Williams was placed on the October jury trial docket after a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Williams, 57, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith.
He is accused of strangling Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, at the Adams County Courthouse.
Williams is set to return to court Sept. 15 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.