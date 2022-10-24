LIBERTY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning near Liberty.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 5:39 pm
LIBERTY — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning near Liberty.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called at 8:51 a.m. to the area of East 2250th near North 1150th Avenue for a report of a crash.
A vehicle was heading northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the road.
The Sheriff's Department said there was one person in the vehicle, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional details were provided pending family notification.
Assisting at the scene were the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Liberty Fire Department, the Central Adams Fire Department and the Adams County coroner's office.