QUINCY — The case of the Quincy woman charged in the crash that killed four people, including three children, in August 2020 has been continued one month.
Natasha L. McBride will return to court July 7 after a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said prosecutors have retained an expert to review a psychiatric report commissioned by McBride's attorneys. He said they were in a holding pattern until they receive a report.
One of McBride's attorney's, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson said other issues also were being explored.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She is being held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.