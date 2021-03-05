QUINCY — The owner of a youth basketball training and select traveling team program has pleaded guilty to one count of theft over $10,000 after accepting payments for services but not following through.
The negotiated plea entered Friday in Adams County Circuit Court calls for Joel A. Box to be sentenced to probation and ordered to pay restitution of $41,612. Terms and conditions will be left to the court at his April 30 sentencing.
Box, 36, was arrested Aug. 14, 2019, in Rockford after an investigation by both the Quincy Police Department and Adams County Sheriff's Department.
If the case had gone to trial, Adams County First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said law enforcement would have testified that they received multiple complaints from residents that they paid money to Box's business Joel Box Evolution Basketball for lessons and camps that were never provided.
The investigation determined a long list of people who prepaid for camps and lessons Eyler said.
Text message and emails from Box show he promised to continue lessons or reschedule but they never took place.
In 2019, one parent told The Herald-Whig that she lost $1,850 that she paid for workouts and a travel team for her daughter at the end of 2018, but that no workouts or practices were held.
In June 2019, the Better Business Bureau said it advised customers to use caution when dealing with the former Quincy University standout's company, which is not longer in operation.
Box remains free on bond after posting $10,000.