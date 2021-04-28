QUINCY — Funds were approved to cover the cost of a completed psychiatric report for the Quincy woman charged in the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children.
Natasha L. McBride's defense team's request for $5,981 was granted by Judge Robert Adrian after brief arguments Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
McBride, 36, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
Funds initially were approved in January to have Dr. Terry Killian review the case, interview McBride and complete a report at a rate of $370 per hour.
The estimate at the time expected the report to take nine hours. The estimate was revised to 12 hours in February. The county was billed for 15 hours.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler argued that any additional funds for the report come from the the public defender's office.
"Dr. Killian doesn't have a blank check from Adams County," Eyler said.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson said providing estimates for this type of forensic report is difficult, especially with the complexity of the case.
"It's going to deny us our defense," he said.
Adrian agreed that the situation wasn't ideal, but that the report was needed to assist McBride's defense.
McBride will return to court May 12 for a status hearing. She continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.