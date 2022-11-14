PEORIA, Ill. — A Payson man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
PEORIA, Ill. — A Payson man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for attempted enticement of a minor.
Michael Kamphaus, 34, was sentenced on Thursday to to 135 months on the charge, after pleading guilty to the charge in July.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois said in March 2022, Kamphaus spoke with a person he believed to be a father offering sex with his 12-year-old daughter. On March 11, Kamphaus traveled from Payson to Peoria to meet with the father and his daughter, but he was arrested by federal law enforcement agencies upon arrival.
When he finished his sentence, Kamphaus will serve a 10-year term of supervised release.
The FBI Springfield office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald Hanna prosecuted it.