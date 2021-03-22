QUINCY — An Adams County judge on Monday dismissed the petition of a Quincy man serving 115 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Judge Robert Adrian denied Gavin Masters' request for a hearing as he seeks to reduce his sentence from his 2015 conviction for the shooting death of one Quincy man and the shooting of another.
The 4th District Appellate Court ruled last November that reversed and remanded Adrian's September 2019 ruling against postconvition proceedings since the petition stated "the gist of a constitutional claim."
Masters' attorney, Curtis Lovelace, sought to have a hearing where a psychiatrist would testify that Masters who was 18 at the time of the shooting had the development of a person under the age of 18.
Lovelace has argued that the 115-year sentence is a de facto life sentence and violates' Masters' Eighth Amendment rights. Courts have ruled that juveniles can't be sentenced to de facto life sentence.
Masters faced a minimum of 76 years in prison based on the mandatory minimums.
In denying the petition, Adrian said the courts drew a line at 18 to distinguish between an adult and a juvenile. He added that the Illinois Legislature set the mandatory minimums for the charges and that the sentence did not violate the proportionate penalties clause of the Illinois Constitution since it did not "shock the moral sense of the community."
Lovelace said if the petition was denied that he would appeal.
Masters, 24, was convicted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges in the July 4, 2015, shooting death of 21-year-old Randy Bowser-Smith and shooting of Skyler Osborne, who was paralyzed as a result of the incident, in an apartment at 635 College Ave.
In 2018, the appellate court affirmed Masters' conviction.