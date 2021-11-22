PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Chambersburg man faces multiple charges after he reportedly stabbed a man in the neck Saturday.
Curtis W. Williams, 51, faces charges of aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident.
The Pittsfield Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of West Adams where a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the neck with a knife.
The injured man was flown to St. John's Hospital in Springfield for treatment of "serious but nonlife-threatening injuries."
Williams was arrested near the scene and is being held in the Pike County Jail on $250,000 bond. He is set to appear Tuesday in Pike County Circuit Court.
Police said the investigation continues and additional charges are likely.
Assisting in the investigation were the Illinois State Police crime scene investigators and the Pike County Sheriff's Department.
Williams is the former police chief in Meredosia, but resigned after a 2018 domestic disturbance where he was charged with holding a firearm to the back of a woman's head and threatened to shoot her.
He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault and was sentenced to two years of probation. Williams also was ordered to serve 30 days in jail and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and domestic violence counseling.