GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man faces multiple charges after a reported home invasion.
Trenton D. Slight, 33, turned himself into the Pike County Sheriff's Department Wednesday. He faces charges of home invasion, battery, violation of an order of protection and criminal trespass to a residence.
The Sheriff's Department said deputies were called at 11:58 p.m. May 26 to the 400 block of South Pearl in Griggsville on a report of a home invasion.
Slight allegedly entered a home and battered a person who had an active order of protection against him. He fled the home before law enforcement arrived.
Slight was taken to the Pike County Jail on $50,000 bond.