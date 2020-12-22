PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Pittsfield man was arrested Monday after police say he transmitted and requested child pornography.
Jeremy L. Thometz, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, intimidation and possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor count of sexual exploitation of a child and theft.
The Pittsfield Police Department said it learned of an alleged incident involving the transmission and request for child pornography on the internet from a Pittsfield resident to a child in Elmhurst, a Chicago suburb.
Police said investigations with Pittsfield and Elmhurst police departments obtained several search warrants and grand jury subpoenas for numerous social media, electronic communication and internet provider accounts, including Snapchat, Pinger and Xbox Live.
On Monday, a search warrant was served at 432 Piper Lane, and officers reportedly found electronic devices, weapons, controlled substances and a small cannabis grow.
Police said additional charges are likely.
Also assisting in the investigation was the Illinois attorney general’s office.
Thometz is being held in the Pike County Jail.