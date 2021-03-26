PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pittsfield man charged in the 2019 beating death of another man has pleaded guilty.
William K. Poor on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice before Judge Roger Thomson.
The negotiated plea called for Poor to be sentenced to 14 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the second-degree murder and three years on the obstruction of justice charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.
As part of the plea, two counts of first-degree murder and one count aggravated battery were dropped.
Poor was arrested March 27, 2019 after the Pittsfield Police Department was called to the 300 block of Landess Terrace to assist the Pike County Ambulance with 26-year-old Joshua Witherbee who had been in a fight.
Witherbee was taken to Illini Community Hospital treatment but later was taken to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield where he died March 29, 2019.
An autopsy found that Witherbee died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
During a probable cause hearing in May 2019, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman testified that Poor told him that Witherbee attacked him, choking him to the point where he passed out. Starman also testified that he examined Poor for injuries and found a bite mark and scratches on his arms but no bruises on his neck.
Text messages obtained by police from Poor to others said he beat up Witherbee, and another witness reported said Poor begged him not to call an ambulance.
There also were reports that Witherbee’s neighbor heard him yelling in his apartment late at night March 26.
Pike County State’s Attorney Zack Boren said the evidence supported the plea to the second-degree murder charge.
“We believed that the second-degree murder charge was the appropriate charge under the law as its written in Illinois,” Boren said.
Poor was given credit for 730 days he has already served. He has been held in the Illinois Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.