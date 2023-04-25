QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the 2022 crash that killed a Quincy woman is set to enter a plea.
Court records show Breeden J. Wike had a plea hearing set for June 5 during an appearance Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the 2022 crash that killed a Quincy woman is set to enter a plea.
Court records show Breeden J. Wike had a plea hearing set for June 5 during an appearance Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Wike waived his right to a jury trial on March 31.
Wike pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith on May 30. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that Wike ran a red light at 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith's vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.