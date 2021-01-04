PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A Pleasant Hill woman was arrested Thursday after reports of a debit card being used fraudulently.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department said it received a report that Stephanie A. Grimsley, 31, had used a debit card belonging to another person at a Pike County business.
The Sheriff’s Department said it conducted an investigation and collected statements and video surveillance footage.
At 11:50 P.M., a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop of Grimsley's vehicle on Car Street where she was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failure to appear. She also was charged with felony theft, unlawful possession of debit/credit card, and unlawful use of debit/credit card.
Grimsley is being held in the Pike County Jail on $40,000 bond.