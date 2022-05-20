QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department believes a boy is responsible for starting Wednesday's three-alarm fire at 649 State.
In a release, police said an investigation started as the Quincy Fire Department extinguished the blaze.
Police determined that the fire was incendiary in nature based on interviews and evidence at the scene, and developed the boy, who lives in the area, as a person of interest.
The boy was interviewed at the Quincy Police Department and was released to the custody of his mother.
Reports were forwarded to the Adams County state's attorney's office for review.
State's Attorney Gary Farha said his office would review the reports to determine a course of action.
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a call at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday at 649 State and found the building fully involved with flames and smoke from the upper floor. Crews battled the blaze and worked overnight to douse flares, finally shutting the water down around 4 a.m.
