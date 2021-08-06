QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking for help in the investigation of a shooting early Friday morning.
Police said officers and the Adams County Ambulance Service were called just before 7 a.m. to the alley between South Fifth and Sixth streets and York and Kentucky streets for a report of a man who had blood on himself.
Upon arrival, police found Jamar Washington, 25, who was unconscious but not alert or able to speak.
Police said Washington was taken to Blessing Hospital where he was found to have a small caliber bullet wound to the head.
Nearby residents reportedly told police that that they heard a commotion around 3:30 a.m. but did not report it.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 217-228-4470 or report it to the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474 or quincycrimestoppers.com