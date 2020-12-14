QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is asking the public for information in connection with several shots fired incidents occurring in the city in recent weeks.
Police responded to shots fired calls on Dec. 5 in the area of Oak between North 12rh and 14th streets, Dec. 4 near South Sixth and Lind and Dec. 3 on North Fifth between Chestnut and Cherry streets. No injuries were reported in either of the incidents, and investigations continue.
Anyone with information about any shots fired incidents or other crimes involving the use of firearms to contact is asked to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.
Those who submit a tip through Crime Stoppers are eligible for a reward.
Crime Stoppers is anonymous. Tips can be submitted by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-228-4475, submitting a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app or online at quincycrimestoppers.com.