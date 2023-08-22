QUINCY — A Sept. 25 hearing was set for a possible plea for the Quincy man charged in the February 2022 death of another Quincy man.
QUINCY — A Sept. 25 hearing was set for a possible plea for the Quincy man charged in the February 2022 death of another Quincy man.
Devere S. Gholston appeared briefly Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where the hearing was set.
Gholston's attorney, Jen Kusmer, told Judge Tad Brenner that a plea could be entered.
However, First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said no plea was going to be entered Tuesday.
"I'm not saying I agree to this," Eyler said of a proposed settlement. Details of a plea were not provided in court.
Gholston, 28, faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17, 2022, in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested for striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt was sentenced to 27 years in prison March 27 after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.
