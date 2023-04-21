QUINCY — The women who John R. Rokusek took more than 5,000 unauthorized photos and videos of were not alone when they confronted him after waiting 17 months.
As each woman read a victim impact statement Friday in Adams County Circuit Court, one of the other women stood by their side.
The six victims held hands as Judge Mark Vincent sentenced Rokusek to two years in prison and 30 months probation Friday. Rokusek, 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized videotaping on Feb. 23. He faced up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, though he was eligible for a sentence of just probation.
“Every day I struggle with the thought of those intimate images and videos that were taken over several years without my consent,” one of the victims said in court. “Images and videos that no one should have of me. Images and videos that I will never know whether he still has access to or that he’s shared them on the internet. Every day I think about those images, and I have to work through those thoughts and try to continue my life the best that I can.”
The victims described how they can’t change in a dressing room or use a public restroom over the fear that someone is recording them.
“Have you ever had to go into a restroom and search up and down and make sure there isn’t a hidden camera?” one of the victims said. “Because that’s the new normal for me, but how in the hell is that anywhere normal?”
Rokusek was arrested Nov. 4, 2021, after the Quincy Police Department was contacted about unauthorized video recordings of people taken without their consent in a restroom at the marketing agency he owned at 519 S. 18th.
One of the women described finding an iPhone duct-taped to the inside of a cabinet secretly videotaping her.
“The worst part of that day was not finding the phone, however,” she said. “It was later that day when John Rokusek asked me individually to come up to his office, close the door, sat me down and looked me in the eyes with the most fleeting look.
“And that’s when he confessed to me that he had hidden the iPhone in the bathroom with the intent to film us.”
She described multiple excuses Rokusek provided, including it was just a “thrill” he was seeking, and he wanted to see if he could get away with it.
“He asked me to say nothing about this to anyone,” she said. “He asked me without any hesitation to keep his dirtiest secret and try to convince people this was a common accident.”
They described a work environment with lots of perks, including free meals, happy hours, unexpected time off and a free workout program. One of the victims said she was made to believe they were given to her because she was cared about, but now she realizes it was to manipulate her and make sure she didn’t suspect Rokusek was taking images of her every day.
“He was good at what he was doing, and that makes it so much worse,” another victim said. “He is manipulative. He is a narcist. He is unpredictable. He is capable of taking intimate personal parts of a person for years without blinking an eye or giving any clue.”
Arguing for the maximum sentence, Josh Jones, lead trial attorney with the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, noted that Rokusek said the first time it happened was an accident.
“An accident? It boggles the mind,” Jones said. “To try and comprehend how you accidentally and secretly record an employee in the shower.
“But be that as it may, it was certainly no accident the other 3,122 times there were photographs of an intimate nature of its employees in the bathroom or the shower, and it was certainly no accident that there were over 2,100 videos of the same.”
He noted Rokusek would even watch a video of his victims when they would be in his office to speak with him individually.
Jones said the women’s statements were more powerful than anything he could share in court.
“But every day for the last 533 days, they’ve had to live with this,” Jones said. “They’ve woken up every morning knowing that their boss, their employer, a person that they considered a friend took intimate photographs and videos of them without their knowledge.”
Choking up, Jones spoke directly to the victims.
“You did nothing to deserve this. You did nothing to warrant this. You did nothing to encourage this,” he said. “The defendant committed his crime because of who he is, not because of you or anything you said or did.
“But how could they not feel feelings of fear and embarrassment and shame. Now they are strong, independent, powerful young women, and they will undoubtedly move past this, but someone should not have to carry the weight of someone else’s crimes just because they can.”
Rokusek’s attorney, Dennis Woodworth, argued for probation noting state law requires a presumption of probation for a Class 4 felony, which was recommended in the Probation Department’s pre-sentence investigation report.
“Mr. Rokusek sought treatment and is still seeking treatment,” Woodworth said. “One of the victim’s stated in her quotes she’s here because she wants to make sure he never hurts another woman. It doesn’t make much sense to stop somebody’s treatment and recovery in this situation.”
He noted Rokusek is now divorced, lost his business and he’s lost friends.
“He’s moved out of the area,” Woodworth said. “He’s now living minimally with a full-time job at Lowe’s.”
Before the sentence was handed down, Rokusek said he accepted responsbility for all the pain he caused to people that he cared about.”
“I hope that some day you will be able to see me as a sick man who is working really hard to get better,” he said. “I know I can’t repair the damage that I caused.”
Rokusek had two witnesses testify on his behalf.
Dean Dickson, a licensed psychologist who has treated and evaluated sex offenders for 37 years, testified that Rokusek was at a low risk to reoffend.
His recovery coach Melissa Killeen said Rokusek successfully completed an in-patient treatment program at the KeyStone Center Extended Care Unit in Chester, Pa., and that he was following up with individual and group therapy, as well as attending 12-step programs in the St. Louis area where he now lives.
In handing down the sentence, Vincent said he didn’t feel that probation and periodic jail time was adequate enough to protect the public.
“I do find that some imprisonment is necessary,” Vincent said.
Rokusek received credit for two days served in the Adams County Jail before he was released after posting $10,000. He is not required to register as a sex offender for the conviction of unauthorized videotaping.