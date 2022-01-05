QUINCY — Private counsel will be hired for the Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of another Quincy man after one of his attorneys withdrew from the case.
Carlos Williams has been represented by Public Defenders John Citro and Vanessa Pratt, but Citro was found to have a conflict of interest in the case during a status hearing Tuesday.
Judge Robert Adrian said he would seek an outside attorney to represent Williams as other attorneys in the public defender's office have conflicts in the case.
Adrian said Pratt didn't yet have the experience to handle the case solo. She could remain on the case if the private attorney wishes.
Williams, 57, faces three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Orlando Smith. Williams is accused of killing Smith by strangulation between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith’s body was found May 30, 2019, in the 200 block of Koch’s Lane.
He was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, after he appeared in an unrelated case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Williams is set to return to court Jan. 12 for a status hearing.
He continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.