QUINCY — The former front-end manager of the Quincy Menards who pleaded guilty to a theft charge for stealing more than $639,000 from the store was sentenced to probation and jail time.
Court records show on Monday Judge Robert Adrian sentenced Michelle R. Lewis to four years’ probation and 364 days of periodic imprisonment in the Adams County Jail.
Her plea called for probation but terms and conditions, including jail time, were left to Adrian.
She must serve 180 days and will be allowed to leave the jail for work. The rest of the time was stayed. Lewis also received credit for two days already served.
Lewis, 36, pleaded guilty last September to one count of theft over $10,000.
She was arrested May 22, 2019, after the Quincy Police Department was contacted by Menards corporate security about an internal theft.
An investigation determined that Lewis was printing receipts that were almost 90 days old with items bought with cash or check. She entered returned and took the cash between Sept. 14, 2014 and May 22, 2019.
After nearly 1 1/2 days of restitution hearings, Adrian found that Lewis owed $639,196.
Adrian ordered Lewis to pay $350 each month toward restitution, as well direct income tax refunds or stimulus money.
Lewis has been free on $1,000 bond since her arrest.