QUINCY — A Quincy man convicted of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child was sentenced to 30 months probation and 360 days in the Adams County Jail.
Nathan J. Nelson faced between three and seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on each count but was eligible for probation when sentenced Wednesday. Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez sought a six-year prison sentence.
Nelson, 19, was arrested May 20, 2020, by the Quincy Police Department after it received a report that a “suspicious male” approached young girls and exposed himself two days earlier. During the investigation, police said more complaints were received involving the same man.
As part of his probation, Judge Amy Lannerd ordered that Nelson attend sex offender counseling and submit to GPS monitoring once he completes his jail sentence. He also was ordered to have no contact with anyone under 18 except as specifically authorized by the Probation Department.
Nelson received credit for nine days already served and will be eligible for day-for-day credit for good behavior.
He was taken into custody immediately after sentencing. He had been free on bond after posting $7,500 bond.