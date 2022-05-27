QUINCY — A Quincy man was sentenced to two years of probation on one count of child pornography.
Michael A. Nommensen also received a sentence of 360 days in the Adams County Jail when he was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd Friday.
Nommensen, 24, faced up to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections at Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Agreeing with the Adams County Probation Department’s recommendation for probation, Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Anita Rodriguez said this was an unusual case.
She said a folder with child pornography was sent unsolicited to Nommensen when he was a minor and he saved it. The file came to the attention of law enforcement in 2021 after it was transferred to a file hosting service.
He was arrested Aug. 17 after an investigation by the Quincy Police Department.
Rodriguez noted that Nommensen was cooperative wit police and sought a sex offender evaluation in anticipation of a conviction. He also sold his house after realizing it was within 500 feet of a daycare, which would be a violation for a sex offender.
However, she did ask for periodic jail time.
“I believe there needs to be an element of punishment,” Rodriguez said.
Nommensen’s attorney, Ryan Parker, argued that his client was a good candidate for probation, and that majority of the punishment will come from having to register as a sex offender for life.
“This won’t go away in ten years,” Parker said.
Speaking before the sentence was handed down, Nommensen apologized to his victims.
“I made a terrible decision,” he said.
All but 120 days of jail time was stayed, but he will be required to serve periodic imprisonment.
Nommensen received credit for one day already served in jail. He had been free on bond since his arrest after posting $1,000.