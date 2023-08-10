McBride enters guilty plea

Lead Trial Attorney Josh Jones of the Adams County State's attorney's office explains why a plea deal was accepted in the Natasha McBride case during a press conference Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in the Adams County Courthouse.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — The findings of two psychiatrists that Natasha L. McBride was legally insane at the time of the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was the reason why the case was settled with a short prison sentence.

McBride on Thursday pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while license revoked and was immediately sentenced to the maximum six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.