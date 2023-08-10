QUINCY — The findings of two psychiatrists that Natasha L. McBride was legally insane at the time of the August 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was the reason why the case was settled with a short prison sentence.
McBride on Thursday pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while license revoked and was immediately sentenced to the maximum six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Multiple other charges, including first-degree murder, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and reckless homicide were dropped.
The Aug. 14, 2020, crash caused the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
"At the time of the incident, our office learned that immediately before the incident Miss McBride had made an unsuccessful attempt at ending her own life through the use of a firearm," said Lead Trial Attorney Jones, during a press conference before Thursday's plea and sentencing hearing. "Additionally, after the crash occurred, Miss McBride made several strange statements indicating that her mental state could possibly be at issue."
McBride was evaluated by both defense expert, psychiatrist Dr. Terry Killian, and prosecution expert, psychiatrist Dr. Stafford Henry.
"Their expert determined in his professional opinion, the defendant lacked the capacity to appreciate the criminality of her conduct and thus was not legally responsible for any criminal conduct," Jones said. "Based on this finding, our office also obtained our own expert to examine the defendant on that same issue.
"After an extensive examination — at no small cost to the county — our own expert came to the same conclusion."
Jones said Illinois law requires a defendant to be legally sane at the time of the offense.
"In this particular case, the defendant was required to be legally sane for all of the crimes she was charged with, except for one — driving while license revoked," he said.
With those findings, Jones said the office determined the majority of the charges could not ethically be pursued and move forward with the plea.
"We appreciate that our community may not be pleased with the result, and that many people will feel that the defendant has escaped justice and that our office has allowed it to happen," Jones said. "And while we strongly disagree with such an assessment, we appreciate that such a feeling is understandable."
Though McBride was found fit to stand trial, the issue was whether she was legally sane at the time of the crash.
Jones said based on the facts right after the crash, the appropriate charges were filed, and then prosecutors follow facts.
"Sometimes we don't like where they take us, and sometimes we wish they would take us to a different place, but I don't get to pick the facts," he said.
Prosecutors could have taken the case to trial, but a judge in the bench trial likely would have reached the same conclusion based on the reports.
"It's not going to be popular and people aren't going to be happy, but it is absolutely the right, ethical thing to do," Jones said.
McBride's case had been delayed for nearly a year after an additional charge of aggravated driving under the influence charge was added in February 2022. The charge was dismissed in April 2022, but prosecutors appealed the decision, which was upheld by the Fourth District Appellate Court in December 2022.
McBride's attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, sought to have the charge dismissed arguing it should have been filed earlier, arguing it was based off evidence turned over in December 2020.
Jones said there was no evidence initially showing she had anything in her system at the time of the crash, but further lab testing several months later indicated she had THC in her system.
"At that point, my belief was we could not charge her with aggravated DUI with the lab report that showed zeroes, and obviously the appellate court disagreed with me," Jones said.