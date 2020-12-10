QUINCY — The public is being asked for information in connection with an arrest of a Quincy man on sex abuse charges.
Malcolm K. Brown, 32, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two cases of criminal sexual assault after a joint investigation between the Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Quincy Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab.
Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers said that it is asking anyone with any information on possible additional cases to come forward.
Information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 217-228-4474, by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app or online at quincycrimestoppers.com.