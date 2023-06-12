QUINCY — Adams County has been approved as a host site that would allow those declared by a court as sexually violent persons but deemed low risk to reoffend.
The Quincy Police Department said it recently was notified that Adams County was approved as a host site.
When individuals are convicted of specific offenses, a petition can be filed in the courts prior to their release from prison, and if the court concurs with the petition, the courts can designate those individuals as sexually violent persons. Those individuals are then usually transferred to the Illinois Department of Human Services Treatment facility in Rushville for ongoing treatment and risk assessment. In the past, this program has for many sexually violent persons resulted in years long, or even lifetime commitment to a locked down treatment facility.
For several years now, IDHS has been contracting with Liberty Healthcare Corporation for the conditional release of many sexually violent persons that through ongoing treatment have been deemed low risk.
Police said those released are strictly monitored by Liberty Healthcare and are mainly confined to their residences on ankle monitor for the first several months of conditional release. In addition to the normal rules and restrictions of being a sex offender, SVP’s also have a lengthy set of additional rules that they must follow. Some of those rules include not answering their doors for anyone other than law enforcement, no unauthorized phone calls and no internet access or unapproved electronic devices. Liberty Healthcare Corporation is an additional layer of supervision, working alongside the Quincy Police Department Sex Offender Registration program.
Those who are declared to be a sexually violent person must register with law enforcement every 90 days for the rest of their lives.
Quincy residents are reminded that they can check the status of an individual or find out if any sex offenders live in their neighborhoods by going to the Quincy Police Department website and navigating to the “Offender Watch” program search tab.